Havertz reacts to 'King Kai' nickname as Chelsea Club World Cup hero explains penalty antics with Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz does not consider himself to be a ‘king’ at Stamford Bridge despite earning a royal nickname following match-winning goals in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals.

The Germany international took a while to find his feet in English football after his £70 million ($95m) transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

However he ended his debut campaign with the winner against Manchester City in the Champions League final and registered another decisive strike with an extra-time penalty against Palmeiras.

What has been said?

On being billed as ‘King Kai’ by Chelsea fans, Havertz told Sport1: “Those who know me know that I would never call myself that. Most people call me Kai. The king comes more from the press.

“You are certainly not a legend at the age of 22, but you are part of the successful history of the club, and that stays forever.”

Havertz and Azpi's penalty antics

Before stepping up against Palmeiras, it appeared at one stage as though Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta would be taking responsibility from the spot.

He made sure to get his hands on the ball and refused to give it up until the very last moment, when a German colleague was invited forward.

After being given an opportunity to catch his breath, Havertz held his nerve from 12 yards to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and find the bottom corner.

He said: “Many goalkeepers are now preparing for penalties and the shooters. At the same time, the opponents try to influence and unsettle the shooter.

“I can deal with that, but our tactics helped me focus and prepare in peace. Opponents must have been confused.

“We have a great team and great team spirit. Otherwise we wouldn’t have won all the titles.

“Azpi is just a great person and captain who I really appreciate. He helped me from day one and made it easier for me to settle.”

