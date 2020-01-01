'I'd be lying if I said I didn’t want Havertz at Chelsea' - Rudiger eager for 'talented' Leverkusen star to join Blues

The German defender is hoping to see his fellow countryman make his way to the Premier League this summer

Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is eager for midfielder Kai Havertz to join him at .

Havertz has been tipped to secure a big-money move away from Bay Arena after a stellar 2019-20 campaign. The 21-year-old contributed 12 goals and six assists to Leverkusen's cause, as Peter Bosz's side narrowly missed out on qualification by finishing fifth.

He also found the net during the club's final outing of the season, beating Manuel Neuer from the penalty spot during their 4-2 DFB-Pokal final defeat to on Saturday.

Havertz only has two years left to run on his current contract at Leverkusen, and the club's sporting director Voller has revealed that an agreement has been reached for the influential figure to move onto pastures new this summer if certain conditions are met.

have been touted as the most likely next destination for the German playmaker, but Bayern, , Chelsea and are also reportedly interested in his services.

Rudiger has played alongside Havertz at international level, and hopes his compatriot will snub all other potential suitors in favour of continuing his development at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues defender told Sky Germany: "Kai is talented, when I saw him train with the national team I was like, 'wow!' I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t want him at Chelsea."

Bosz has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Havertz's future, expressing his belief that the Leverkusen star will stay put for at least one more season.

The Bay Arena head coach said before his side's domestic showpiece humbling at the hands of Bayern: "I don't feel that he is thinking too much about transferring. Neither are we. I certainly don't have the impression that this will be his last game for the club."

However, Leverkusen defender Wendell says his team-mate already has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

The Brazilian told Yellow and Green Football of Havertz's burning ambition to undertake a new challenge in : "If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot. I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire."