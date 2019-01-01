Harvey Elliott in as Liverpool announce Champions League squad
Comments()
Ian MacNicol
English teenager Harvey Elliott has been included in Liverpool's 29-man squad for their 2019-20 Champions League campaign.
The Reds signed 16-year-old Elliot from Fulham on July 29, but he cannot sign his first professional contract until he turns 17 next April.
The talented young winger has already made an impression in Liverpool's U23 side, however, starring in four Premier League two matches this season.
Elliott has shown enough promise to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's latest Champions League squad, which has been submitted to UEFA on Wednesday.
More to follow.