Kane says Tottenham 'have not been good enough' in Premier League after Liverpool defeat

Spurs allowed the Premier League leaders to come from behind and their star forward is concerned by their poor league form

Harry Kane admitted missed a chance to build on their midweek victory when they let slip an early lead in their 2-1 defeat at .

After the striker put the visitors ahead just 47 seconds into the game, he watched as second-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah turned the contest in Liverpool's favour.

Spurs went into the game on the back of a 5-0 victory over , with head coach Mauricio Pochettino describing his side's performance in the Champions League as a small step forward.

Kane dismissed the suggestion that Spurs continued their progress at Anfield, where defeat condemned them to a place in the bottom half of the Premier League table after 10 games.

Assessing the defeat, which was Tottenham's third in five league games, the 26-year-old striker told Sky Sports: "You saw the way we started the game: we came out with the intention to press, to play, and it helps that we got an early goal.

"We tried to do everything to win the game and it didn't quite go our way. It hurts, but it's hard to put a finger on it now.

"Whenever you lose a game it's never a step forward. It's disappointing. We want to pick our form up in the Premier League. It's not been good enough.

"All we can do now is look forward to away next week."

Pochettino did not contest the penalty decision that saw Serge Aurier penalised for a foul on Sadio Mane.

Aurier won the ball from Mane but the international then stepped in front of his leg as he went to strike the ball and drew a foul from the Spurs defender.

Pochettino told BBC Sport: "I've got no complaints about the penalty. You can have your own opinion. It was a fair reaction.

"We tried in the last 10 or 15 minutes [to score an equaliser] and had chances but it was impossible."

As Kane mentioned Tottenham’s next match is against an side that is also struggling this year, before they face Red Star again in the Champions League.