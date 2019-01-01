Happy end: Cameroon players accept to leave for Afcon

The Indomitable Lions seem to have settled their differences with the authorities and have departed their Yaounde hotel for the airport

After long hours of negotiations that eventually included emissaries from the Presidency, players and the sports ministry reached a deal over a bonus row that could have joepardised the defending champions’ participation at the 2019 in .

Details of the deal were not revealed to the press but state television CRTV showed footages of the players, all smiles, and rolling their luggage out of their Mont Febe hotel in Yaoundé and later boarding the team’s official bus for the airport, with fans applauding on the sides of the road.

Goal.com source at the FA (Fecafoot) confirmed that the team will leave for at 14H00 (13H00 GMT) today Friday.

Cameroon are the only team yet to arrive in Egypt for the tournament which kicks off today.

The players had refused to travel in protest of the bonuses offered to them by the government. They were demanding 40 million francs (€61,000) each, whereas the authorities said they could only afford half of the amount, 20 million francs (€30,500), which had been wired to their respective bank accounts.

Mediations from Fecafoot, Sport Minister and other state dignitaries including legend Samuel Eto’o failed.

In an open letter to the general public, the players explained that:

1) Most of us paid fully or partially our air tickets from our clubs to the team’s camp for the Afcon preparations.

2) During camping in Madrid and Doha, no player, among the final 23 or the excluded 14, was paid participation premium.

3) Our camping in Doha, our trip to Yaounde and the eventual trip to Cairo were all sponsored by .

4) A presidential decree dating back to 2014 states that all bonuses, participation fees for friendly matches and camping must be paid to the players before the start of a major tournament like the Afcon.

5) We have even accepted a 25% slash in our regular bonuses ahead of the upcoming Afcon but unfortunately they are not honouring this.

6) We deplore the poor communication between the players and football officials of this country.

7) This disorganisation led to the refusal of players like Joel Matip, Stephane Mbia and Nicolas Nkoulou to come to camp.

Article continues below

8) We wish that future generation of players would not suffer a similar disregard as us and those who preceded us.

The Indomitable Lions will open their campaign against Guinea Bissau on June 25 and need to be at the competition five days before their first game, according to Caf rules.