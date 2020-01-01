Happy birthday Mr President of Uganda, please remember our reward - Onyango

The 35-year old was part of the national team squad that set history by qualifying for the Afcon knockout phase

Cranes skipper Denis Onyango has urged President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to honour his promise of awarding the national team their promised $1 million.

The head of state made the pledge after the team arrived from from the 32nd Afcon edition and, according to the stars, the head of state is yet to honour the pledge as of now.

Museveni made the promise at State House in Entebbe on July 8, 2019, after the Cranes, under French coach Sebastien Desabre went on to reach the knockout stage. They were eliminated by eventual finalists in the Round of 16, going down 1-0.

More teams

The Cranes had never qualified into the knockout stage since their ultimate appearance, against hosts in Accra in 1978.

The custodian went on to wish his President a happy 76th birthday and reminded him of his pledge made more than a year ago.

"As you age gracefully, we as Uganda Cranes run out of ideas on how to surprise you," Onyango posted on his Facebook page.

"But maybe you can return the favour and come good on last year’s promise to reward us with $1 million for our determined display at the [2019] (Afcon).

"Your Bazzukulu are in a dire need for a shot in the arm in these tough pandemic times!

"Once again, Happy Birthday Mr President."

Uganda Cranes players Farouk Miya and Tadeo Lwanga had previously joined the chorus asking President Museveni to honour his USD1M pledge to the players who took part in the aforementioned competition.

Article continues below

"Greetings from Uganda Cranes players Your Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni," Miya, the Konyaspor forward wrote on his Facebook page.

"In these tough Covid-19 times with everyone trying to fend for themselves, we find the timing right to remind you as the number one citizen of the Pearl of Africa about the $1M [one million dollars] promise soon after our respectable showing during the Africa Cup of Nations in last year.

"As a captain, my teammates [some already retired now] have been on my neck humbly requesting [others in a demanding tone because of the desperate times] me to remind you of the promise."