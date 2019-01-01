Hanna Boubezari: Algeria midfielder scores in Kungsbacka's win

The 20-year-old Swedish-born was on target for her side in a Swedish Women's Cup triumph over Gauthiod on Tuesday

Hanna Boubezari scored her first goal of the season in Kungsbacka's 4-0 thrashing of Gauthiod in the Swedish Women's Cup third round encounter on Tuesday.

The Swedish-born international, who was making her second start this season, got on the scoresheet to inspire her side past their Elitettan foes into the next stage.

On the heels of five successive games without a win, the visitors started brightly and Mimmi Asperot fired them in front 11 minutes into the encounter at the Lunnevi IP Konstgras.

In the 25th minute, Pernilla Milton doubled the advantage for the struggling Damallsvenskan side before the Algerian added the third three minutes later to put Stefan Olofsson's side 3-0 at half-time.

Article continues below

Two minutes after the restart, Milton hit her brace and Kungsbacka's fourth to ensure a convincing win in Grastorp.

Boubezari, who made her sixth appearance in all competitions this term, played for the duration of the match to claim her maiden goal of the season.

The win sends Kungsbacka into the group stages of the competition and they will be guest to fellow strugglers Vaxjo on Setempber 23.