Hamari Traore: Mali right-back extends Rennes contract

The 28-year-old Mali international has signed a new deal with the Roazhon Park outfit following his consistent performances for the club

French side have confirmed Hamari Traore has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The right-back teamed up with the Roazhon Park outfit in 2017 from and has become a key member of the Red and Blacks.

The defender has featured in 119 matches since his arrival and last season he made 37 appearances, scoring one goal and provided five assists to help Julien Stephan’s men finish third in .

The Mali international has now been rewarded for his consistent performances with a new contract and hopes to continue his development at the club.

"This extension is part of the continuity of my adventure here. It was well-thought-of, everyone was eager for it,” Traore told the club website.

“I thought about it well and chose to stay in Rennes. I hope to continue to grow with the club. There are great things to do. It is up to me and my partners to continue to work to develop the club."

President of Rennes Nicolas Holveck also expressed his delight with the success of the extension, revealing the defender has also been courted by a number of clubs.

“It's a great joy for the club. It's a long-awaited extension, which shows that the players want to stay at Rennes,” Holveck said.

“Hamari was in demand, but he preferred to stay with us. The club is delighted to still have the player with us."

Traore started his career with the Paris FC youth team and was soon promoted to the senior side in 2012, where he played 26 times for the club.

The right-back then teamed up with Lierse in 2013 and spent two years with the side before leaving for Reims.

Traore has been a key member of the Mali national team since he made his debut against Burkina Faso in 2015.

The 28-year-old defender has made 24 appearances for the Eagles and will be expected to make a key contribution during their qualifiers.