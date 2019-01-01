'Hamann is a problem for Sky' - Salihamidzic rips into former Bayern star over Lewy comments

The club director was not pleased with the comments of the former player about their current star man

Bayern Munich have not taken kindly to Dietmar Hamann​'s comments about Robert Lewandowski.

Former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Hamann, now working for Sky, criticised Lewandowski for being individualistic, sluggish and overly theatrical on the pitch and called him "a problem" for the club.

Lewandowski hit back quickly, calling the comments "flat-out stupid" and it seems many others at the German club were also upset with their former player taking a shot at their current star.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic​ has now hit back as well, claiming that Hamann doesn't properly understand how to watch matches.

"What Hamann is doing is campaigning against Lewandowski because he can not watch the games properly," he told reporters.

Salihamidzic​ also claims that it may be the 45-year-old commentator who is actually a problem for his employer.

"I do not think Robert Lewandowski is a problem for Bayern Munich, Didi Hamann is a problem for Sky."

In contrast, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wasn't even willing to dignify Hamann's comments.

"He's not worth my statement," Rummenigge told Sport1.

Lewandowski​ netted again in Saturday's 3-1 win over Schalke, adding two assists, as he ran his league goal total to 13 for the season and scored his 100th for the club.

The forward has been in typically effective form in front of goal this season, scoring 25 times in 29 matches across all competitions.

Despite that, he missed a couple of chances and faced the acid tongue of club president Uli Hoeness​, who joked with reporters: "If he had shown a great performance, he would have scored four goals."

But the Polish striker took it in stride, admitting that his concentration in front of goal should have been better.

Article continues below

"Four? One more goal at least, yes," he said after the win. "After the cup game over 120 minutes it can happen that the concentration is missing at the end of the game. Next time, the concentration must be higher again."

Bayern are back in action Friday against Augsburg as they look to claw their way back into contention for the Bundesliga title.

They also have a Champions League round of 16 tie with Liverpool set to kick off on February 19.