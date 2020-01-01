Hakimi: Inter Milan defender tests negative for coronavirus

The Morocco international has recovered from Covid-19 and could feature for his side in their next league game

Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of their game against on Saturday.

The versatile player tested positive for Covid-19 before his side’s draw with Borussia M'gladbach on Wednesday, which subsequently ruled him out of the game.

The defender has now been subjected to another test and the result confirmed he is negative and will be in contention for the San Siro outfit’s game against the Red and Blues.

More teams

“Inter Milan announces that Achraf Hakimi tested negative for the test carried out yesterday after the positive results found by the UEFA checks before the match against ,” read a stamen from the club website.

“The player, completely asymptomatic, was subjected to an additional test today to assess his actual situation.”

Hakimi teamed up with the Black and Blues this summer on a five-year deal from giants .

The international has made four league appearances for the San Siro outfit, scoring one goal since his arrival.

Hakimi spent 14 years with Real Madrid before his permanent departure from the side and also had loan spells at , where he impressed.

The full-back played a prominent role for Dortmund as they won the 2019 DFL-Super Cup and the 21-year-old was also named Young Player of the Month for September and November 2018.

Hakimi is a key member of the Morocco national team and has made 30 appearances for the North African country.

He has twice won African Young Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and was part of Atlas Lions’ squad to the 2019 in .

The versatile player will be expected to play a part in Morocco’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.