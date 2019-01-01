Hakim Ziyech continues impressive run as Ajax demolish NAC Breda

The Morocco international scored and created another to help Erik ten Hag’s men bounce back to winning ways

Hakim Ziyech continued his impressive run in Ajax Amsterdam’s 5-0 thrashing of NAC Breda in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie tie.

After netting in their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, the 25-year-old delivered another outstanding performance scoring and assisting with another against Mitchell van der Gaag’s side.

The Moroccan’s effort helped Erik ten Hag’s men return to winning ways at the Johan Cryuff Arena after two consecutive losses.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring in the 38th minute from the penalty spot before Kasper Dolberg doubled the lead in the 58th minute, benefitting from Ziyech’s assist.

Six minutes later, Gervane Kastaneer turned the ball into his own net to add to the woes of the visitors.

Tadic completed his brace in the 67th minute and Ziyech wrapped up the riot four minutes after as the Dutch giants nicked their 17th league win.

The former Twente man who featured for the entire duration of the game has now scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season.

With the win, Ajax maintain their second spot in the log with 53 points from 22 games, five points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.

They travel to Cars Jeans Stadion to take on ADO Den Haag in their next league game on February 24.