Erling Haaland is maintaining the mystery when it comes to the iconic celebration that has been seen regularly since his arrival at Manchester City.

Haaland on fire for City

Won't explain unique celebration

Was 'sure' of goals in PL-winning side

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has made a scintillating start to life at the Etihad Stadium since moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, scoring 14 goals in his first 10 appearances. The 22-year-old usually celebrates by holding one finger to his ear and pointing another to the sky in a gesture that has become his trademark, but he refuses to offer a full explanation for the signature move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked to give a little bit of background on the celebration while away on international duty with Norway, Haaland told Dagbladet: "No, I don't really feel the need for that. I love to celebrate and it is a big part of my life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The City frontman went on to admit that he has also been surprised by his early form for the Premier League champions, but he was always confident of delivering the goods in the final third with a top-quality supporting cast on hand to provide him with service. "I didn't expect to score 14 goals so far, I'll be honest," he added. "But a team that scored 100 goals last season, that I will get in there and score goals, I was absolutely sure of that."

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored after seven appearances in the competition when he found the net for the 11th time in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, surpassing the previous record of 10 set by ex-Coventry City forward Micky Quinn.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian is now set to line up for his country in Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Norway, before returning to club action with City in a derby clash against Manchester United on October 2.