Haaland reveals why he was left with a 'sh*tty feeling' after Super Cup

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored but felt he should have had another as Bayern Munich lifted yet another title

Erling Haaland admits he was left feeling ‘sh*tty’ after coming out second best in his personal battle with Manuel Neuer on Wednesday.

The Norwegian forward scored for against but it wasn’t enough, Joshua Kimmich netting a late winner to see Hansi Flick’s side add the DFL-Supercup to the UEFA Super Cup title they won last week.

Haaland’s second-half goal pulled Dortmund level at 2-2 having been 2-0 down after half an hour, and he could have put them ahead shortly after.

However, when put through one-on-one against Neuer, it was the experienced stopper who came out on top against the young star.

"I should have scored one more goal, that's a sh*tty feeling," Haaland said after the game.

“He stayed up. Ninety-seven per cent of goalkeepers go down [in that situation] and I score. But not this guy!

“[The defeat] is very painful. We should and could have won. It feels bad because we were so close. That is the difference between the best in the world and us: they grab these games and win them.

“We have to get on with our game and try again on Saturday.”

Dortmund beat Bayern in last season’s Supercup, and the Bavarians’ win means they now hold every trophy that has been available to them over the last year.

Their undoubted star throughout the 2019-20 season was Robert Lewandowski, who of course was signed from Dortmund back in 2014.

While Haaland has lit up the since his arrival in Dortmund in January, former club captain Sebastian Kehl has said there is more expectation on him than there was on Lewandowski when he was signed from Lech Poznan in 2010.

"Lewy came to us as a great talent at the time. Haaland, on the other hand, already arrived in Dortmund at a very high level – and with a very different reputation than Lewandowski did at the time," Kehl told Kicker.

"We had been waiting for a player like him [Haaland]. The hopes placed on him were accordingly immediately high."

Dortmund’s next fixture sees them host in the Bundesliga on Saturday.