Haaland reflects on 'sad' Sancho transfer to Man Utd as Dortmund striker looks for new partner

With an England international winger returning to his homeland at Old Trafford, a Norwegian frontman needs another source of assists

Erling Haaland has been reflecting on Jadon Sancho's £73 million ($101m) move to Manchester United, with the Borussia Dortmund striker "sad" to see a productive source of assists heading through the exits.

A switch to Old Trafford for an England international winger has been mooted for some time, with the Red Devils finally getting a deal done this summer as they tie up the loose ends required to get a talented 21-year-old on board.

Dortmund were reluctant sellers and are disappointed to have seen a prized asset slip their net, with prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland among those now looking to form another partnership that will deliver the same end result.

What has been said?

Asked by Stadium Astro for his take on Sancho's transfer, Haaland said: "Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he’s a top player.

"So of course it’s sad that he goes but that’s how it is and that’s football. You never know what will happen.

"But I think that there’s a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

"We have to see who I match the best with."

Will Haaland stay at Dortmund?

While Sancho has departed, questions continue to be asked of how long Haaland will be sticking around with BVB.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona have been credited with interest in the highly-rated 20-year-old, but Dortmund have no intention of selling.

Haaland is offering no indication that he is looking for a move, with one of world football's hottest prospects looking forward to working with new boss Marco Rose.

He added: "I talked a little bit with him and I know him from before because I had him for six months at Salzburg.

"He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him.

Article continues below

"I heard the training sessions are hard here so it’s exactly the same as it was at Salzburg. Hard training and a lot of running.

"That’s what I expect the tactics to be, to press a lot and run a lot and attack a lot."

Further reading