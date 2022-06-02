Haaland is what Man City have always been looking for! - De Bruyne

With the Norway international arriving at the Etihad Stadium, the team's search for a world-class number nine is done

Erling Haaland is the kind of player Manchester City have always been looking for under Pep Guardiola, according to new team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

The Norway international has joined the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund in a £51 million ($63m) transfer that already reinforces a fearsome side with further firepower.

As a No.9, however, Haaland fills a void City have struggled with under Guardiola at points, and De Bruyne says the club have sought a player of his calibre for a long time.

What has De Bruyne said on Haaland's arrival at Man City?

"Erling Haaland is a top striker," De Bruyne stated in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

"His move should help us to grow as a team. Everybody expects a lot. We've always been looking for a number nine.

"I think it’ll be good to have that striker that maybe scores [between] 20 [and] 25 goals [per] season.

The bigger picture

De Bruyne saw a technical reversal in statistical success this term, with a best-ever 15 Premier League goals and eight assists helping him to the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Article continues below

But with the addition of Haaland, the Belgian wonders if he may improve on the eight assists - a second-worst PL figure since he joined City - with the Leeds-born star up front, adding: "Maybe [his arrival might help me too].

"There have been years that I have more assists [than this season]. But my chance creation and other things have remained consistent. Numbers are a part of football but they never tell you the full story."

Further reading