Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sanju bag AIFF Player of the Year Awards

Ratanbala Devi and Anirudh Thapa won the best Emerging Player of the Year award in women's and men's category respectively...

national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Women's team midfielder Sanju were awarded the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year Award and the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year Award respectively for the 2019-20 season.

This is the first time Sandhu has bagged this prestigious award, and in the process, became the second goalkeeper after Subrata Paul (2009) to be named the AIFF Player of the Year. The winner was adjudged on the basis of votes from (ISL) and club coaches.