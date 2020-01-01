Guirassy: Rennes complete signing of Franco-Guinean striker from Amiens

The 24-year-old has finalised his much-anticipated move to Roazhon Park

have announced the signing of Serhou Guirassy from Ligue 2 side on a five-year deal.

It has been made known that the Red and Blacks are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their debut and had identified centre-back and centre-forward positions.

Rennes had already completed the signing of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Dijon and Guirassy’s arrival is a part of the transfer mission already accomplished.

The 24-year-old had openly admitted after Amines’ Ligue 2 opener against Nancy in which he scored, that he was hoping to get the move to Rennes done and now that it’s happened, he says he is relived.

"I am relieved. It took a while but I'm very proud and very happy to join a club like Stade Rennais FC,” the Franco-Guinean said on the club website.

“I can't wait to meet the supporters and my new teammates. I hope that we will do great things this season in the league and in the Champions League.”

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice meanwhile declared the Brittany outfit as a good choice for Guirassy to continue the progress of his career.

“He's a great signing, a player we've been waiting for some time. It took a little longer than expected but we are happy to get to the end," Maurice said.

“He has been known in the national youth teams, he has also been known abroad by playing in . After relaunching at Amiens, the idea for him was to continue his progression in a club like ours.

"It's a good choice for him and for us. He has this mix of experience and youth that will allow him to continue to grow.”

Before Amiens got relegated from , Guirassy scored a total of 12 goals in 46 appearances.

He will face competition for a starting berth with forward M’Baye Niang who notched 10 goals in Ligue 1 last season as Rennes finished third.

Julian Stephan’s men kicked off the new campaign with a 1-1 draw away to , both sides finishing 10 men after Mozambique left-back Reinildo Mandava and Franco-Cameroonian right-back Sacha Boey were given straight red cards for dangerous tackles.