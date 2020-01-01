Guingamp forward Nathael Julan dies aged 23

The French club announced on Friday that Nathael Julan, their 23-year-old striker who had been on loan at Valenciennes, has passed away

forward Nathael Julan has died at the age of 23, the Ligue 2 club announced on Friday.

According to local reports, the player was involved in a car accident on the road to Pordic, near the town of Saint-Brieuc.

Julen has been confirmed as the driver of the vehicle and firefighters were called to the scene at 4:20 pm, but no further details have been released.

Guingamp confirmed the news via a statement, saying: "The club had the immense pain of learning this afternoon of the accidental death of their player Nathael Julan.

"On this tragic day, all the members of the club join together to send their condolences to Nathael's family."

L’En Avant Guingamp est en deuil.

Le club a eu l’immense douleur d’apprendre cet après-midi, le décès accidentel de son joueur Nathael Julan.

En ce jour tragique, tous les membres du club s’associent pour adresser leurs condoléances attristées à la famille de Nathael. pic.twitter.com/BTZmciC9Gd — En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) January 3, 2020

Guingamp have cancelled a friendly with Concarneau on Saturday following the news.

Julan began his career with Le Havre, where he spent his first four years as a professional footballer before joining Guingamp in 2018.

He made 10 appearances for the club in in 2018-19 and a further three in cup competitions before joining Valenciennes on loan for the rest of the season. He scored twice in 13 league appearances for Olivier Guegan's side.

Julan then played in the 3-3 Ligue 2 draw with Grenoble in July, Guingamp's first competitive game after being relegated to 's second tier.

The Frenchman also appeared in a Coupe de la Ligue first-round defeat to US Orleans at the start of the season, and in a 3-0 defeat to Lorient in the French Cup on November 16.