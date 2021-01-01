Guardiola's scientific approach doomed Manchester City against Chelsea - Xavier

The retired midfielder claimed the Citizens were unable to lift a maiden European trophy due to the manager's experimental approach

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Francis Xavier has claimed Manchester City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea due to Pep Guardiola's 'scientific approach'.

Chelsea claimed their second Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win over the Manchester club and Xavier believes Guardiola experimented. According to the retired Kenyan footballer, the Spanish coach must find and stick to a favourable formation that suits his players.

"Pep is scientific. He is always experimenting on everything and inventing some tactics and maybe this is not working for him," Xavier told Goal. "He has to choose a formation that he trusts and that should also suit the players he has.

"Even if he fails once, it would in the long run bring him success. He wanted to come up with something new, but on a big stage that could easily backfire and, in fact, it did."

The former Vihiga United assistant coach attempted to point out what might have motivated the London side against the Premier League champions.

"They have been a bogey team to Manchester City and that is why they have always stood tall against the league champions," he said. "They had some poor results, particularly near the end of the league, and were motivated to win so that they could have the best and last act of the season."

Article continues below

Former Yanga head coach Luc Eymael had claimed the former Bayern Munich is a manager who overthinks.

"Guardiola is the best coach in the world but sometimes in special games, he wants to surprise the opponents with a new thing," said the Belgian.

The Blues have won their last three matches against Manchester City in all competitions and all the wins came since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club. They last won three in a row against Manchester City between 2005 and 2009, when they won eight in a row.