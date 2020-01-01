Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City confirm

The Premier League club announced on Tuesday afternoon that their Spanish head coach has sadly lost his mother to Covid-19

Pep Guardiola's mother has died aged 82 after contracting coronavirus, have confirmed.

Dolors Sala Carrio passed away in on Monday, with the club releasing a statement via their official Twitter account.

It read: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Tributes have already begun to pour in on social media, with City's local rivals responding to the news with a heartfelt post of their own.

The club wrote on Twitter: "Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family."

has been one of the worst affected countries in the world by the Covid-19 outbreak, with 135,032 cases and 13,055 deaths recorded to date.

Guardiola donated €1 million to Barcelona’s Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College last month, with funds going towards Personal Protection Equipment for those working on the frontline.

The 49-year-old head coach also released a video for the 'Cityzens At Home' initiative, urging supporters to remain in their homes and stick to the social distancing guidelines set out by government officials, scientists and doctors.

Many countries across the globe are currently in a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, with it not yet known when it will be safe for restrictions to be lifted and normal life to resume.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named Europe as the new Covid-19 epicentre on March 13, and the number of cases continues to rise across the continent with each passing day.

Almost all sporting events have been postponed or cancelled completely as the fight to contain the spread of the illness rages on, with the Premier League among the major football divisions to shut up shop for the foreseeable future.