Guardiola: Solskjaer is on right path to restore Man Utd to former glory

Manchester City snuck through to the Carabao Cup final despite another home defeat in the Manchester derby, but they were run close once again

Pep Guardiola says he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the right track with , and will restore them to their former glory.

Solskjaer became the first manager to beat Guardiola’s at the Etihad Stadium twice on Wednesday night, following December’s Premier League win with a 1-0 victory in the Carabao Cup .

City progressed to the final regardless thanks to their 3-1 win in the first leg of the semi-final, but Guardiola had plenty of praise for Solskjaer and his side.

"I like the way they play a lot,” he told reporters.

“The quality of players up front is incredible. I said before when we lost at home, I have the feeling they are trying to do what the manager wants. I think it works.

"Maybe they are not consistent. Maybe at home they struggle against the teams who defend deep.

“I think in time they will come back to what United was for many, many years."

Guardiola saved special praise for United’s midfield pivot.

“[Nemanja] Matic and Fred are incredible players,” he added. “Matic was outstanding.”

The Serbian was at the centre of attention throughout the game.

His superbly taken goal against the run of play in the first half brought United back into the tie, but his sending-off for a second yellow card 15 minutes from time appeared to kill their challenge off.

City’s star man Kevin De Bruyne said he “can’t comprehend” how United won the game, claiming they didn’t have a chance at any point during the game .

Guardiola was more conciliatory in his assessment of the game, though he also said United had scored from their only chance.

“They played really well in both games,” he admitted.

“We were fantastic, we concede the goal from the only time they shot.

“We were solid and we create enough chances to score a lot of goals.

“The same at Old Trafford, we created even more chances [tonight] but didn’t convert; we have to learn from that to be more clinical.

“Of course, we have to take the chances we have, the clear chances.”

United and City next meet at Old Trafford on March 8 in the Premier League.