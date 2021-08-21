Guardiola 'more than optimistic' about Man City fortunes despite rocky start against Spurs

The reigning champions suffered a loss in London to spark fears of another slow start to the season but their manager remains unfazed

Pep Guardiola says that he is "more than optimistic" when it comes to Manchester City's fortunes this season, despite a frustrating opening day defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

The reigning champions were handed a loss in London, as Son Heung-min condemned the Spaniard's side - the most expensive starting line-up in British football history - to a particularly jarring reverse, one that has incited fears of another slow start.

Ahead of this week's first home game of the campaign, against newly-promoted Norwich City however, Guardiola has shrugged off concerns that his side could be forced to endure another early season wobble, albeit with the acknowledgement that "anything" can unfold.

What has been said?

“I would have preferred to have played better and won the game last Sunday," the 50-year-old told City's website. “[But] it’s never easy against Spurs. What happened last season doesn't mean it will happen again.

"We have to prepare game by game. The rest is hypothetical. I am not a guy to venture what is going to happen this season. As for my squad, I don’t have any doubts.

"What they have done so far, for many, many years, the main group are the same. I know their mentality, I know they want to do it, but football is unpredictable. Anything can happen. Bad periods can happen again but I am more than optimistic."

Guardiola pledges time for Grealish

Among the starters at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were City's British record signing Jack Grealish, making his first start for the club since his nine-figure move from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

The England man failed to find the breakthrough for the visitors, despite impressing out on the left flank where he featured for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 - but his manager has added that he will be afforded the space to settle by the club and its players.

“Everyone needs time, of course for Jack, a bit more because he is new,” Guardiola added. "The team is going to help Jack be who he is and he will help us be the team we want to be. All together. Alone, we cannot do it."

The bigger picture

City will be determined to ensure that they pick up a first win in three competitive games against the Canaries, with their defeat to Tottenham coming several months after they narrowly lost the Champions League final to Chelsea in Portugal.

Daniel Farke's side have already faced Liverpool this season, in what is a particularly trying opening stretch on paper, and will hope that they can swing an upset when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola, meanwhile, continues to attempt to juggle his host of superstar players in both attack and defence - though he may be forced to be without Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian continues to struggle with injury.

