Guardiola hails ‘incredible’ Foden goal after tough FA Cup outing

The youngster scored a late solo goal to help ensure City's name will be in the draw for quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola has praised Phil Foden’s amazing solo goal in Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Newport County on Saturday evening.

The youngster earned a rare start for the Premier League champions, and despite being three divisions higher than the opposition City struggled to break them down in the game’s early stages.

In fact, it took until the 51st minute for City to break the deadlock, when Leroy Sane found the back of the net.

Foden was on target soon after before Padraig Amond netted late on for the hosts to set up an interesting finale at Rodney Parade.

However, that’s when Foden took over. The 18-year-old picked up the ball just inside his own half, drove at the Newport defence and near the edge of the box a few step-overs created room for him to bend the ball beyond Joe Day.

Riyad Mahrez added a fourth even later in the day, but it was Foden’s second goal that had everyone talking after the game.

“We were lucky that Phil scored an incredible third goal and after they help us not suffer in the last five, six minutes and in extra time,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

"So big congratulations to the team they show us and everyone how incredible they are in all competitions and in every single game.

"They try to do their best and big compliments for all the guys today.

"The first 15, 20 minutes were difficult, they had the throw-ins which created chances. But the last 15, 20 minutes we took the game in our hands and in the second half we had a little bit of movement and of course the goals help us to win the game.”

The result means City confirmed their spot in the last eight of the FA Cup alongside Watford, Brighton and Millwall.

Guardiola’s men are still on for an unprecedented quadruple this year and return to Champions League action next week against Schalke. They also could secure the first of their four trophies next Sunday when City face Chelsea in the final of the League Cup.