'Guardiola dreams of coaching a national team' - Man City boss has ambitions away from club football, says his brother

A role in international management remains on the cards for the Spanish tactician, according to his sibling and agent, but it will not happen soon

boss Pep Guardiola still dreams of managing a national team in the future, according to his brother Pere Guardiola.

Guardiola has never hidden his desire to lead an international team at a major tournament and has been heavily linked with and in the past.

However, the Catalan coach previously suggested taking charge of was "unlikely" and he has a contract with City which is due to run until the end of next season.

Pere Guardiola, an agent and part-owner of side who this week opened a branch of his Media Base Sports company in Brazil, said a role outside of the club arena still appeals to his brother.

Brazil has recently seen increased investment in foreign coaches, with Jorge Jesus, Jesualdo Ferreira, Jorge Sampaoli, Eduardo Coudet and Rafael Dudamel all having spells in charge of top-flight clubs.

Asked if Guardiola could ever take charge of a Campeonato Brasileiro side or the Selecao, Pere Guardiola told Globo Esporte: "Brazil has won everything with Brazilian coaches. I think you have good coaches, you don't have to have only foreigners.

"Pep has a dream of coaching a national team someday, but we'll see how it goes; what will be the moment, if he will receive an offer.

"It is not something for the present."

City are set to lose their Premier League crown to in 2019-20 as they sit 25 points adrift of the leaders with 10 games left to play.

The defending champions will play their first game in three months against on June 17, with the coronavirus pandemic having forced the season's suspension in March.

Guardiola's men won a domestic treble last season, and are on course for another sizeable trophy haul heading into the business end of the current campaign, despite Liverpool's dominance in the top-flight.

City have already wrapped up a third successive success, with fixtures in the latter stages of both the and Champions League still to look forward to.

A firm date for the resumption of European football has not yet been set, but UEFA officials are in the process of ironing out a schedule which will see the tournament reach its natural conclusion this summer.