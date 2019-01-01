Guardiola and Klopp lead shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year
Getty Images
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are among the 10 nominees that have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Coach of the year.
The nominees were chosen by a panel of football experts and FIFA confirmed the chosen candidates on Wednesday afternoon, with those selected being judged on their achievements between July 16 2018 and July 19 2019.
Aside from Guardiola and Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the other Premier League manager to have been shortlisted, having guided his team to a Champions League final last season, as well as a fourth placed league finish and a Carabao Cup semi-final.