JDT will be looking to revive their 2022 AFC Champions League hopes when they take on Guangzhou Evergrande on Thursday.

The Malaysian champions made a superb start to their campaign, hammering Guangzhou 5-0 in their Group I opener, before seeing off Ulsan 2-1 on matchday 2.

However, the double header against Kawasaki dampened their spirits somewhat as they had to settle for just the one point.

The scoreless draw on matchday three will have been regarded as a decent result for JDT, but the 5-0 demolition in the reverse fixture will have hurt their confidence significantly.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, have had a torrid time at the competition so far.

It all started with a heavy defeat at the hands of JDT, before Kawasaki crushed their spirits even more with an 8-0 victory.

Ulsan then piled even more misery on the Chinese outfit on matchday three and four as Guangzhou find themselves pointless at this stage.

Match details

Match Kick-off time Date Stadium Competition Guangzhou vs JDT 22:00 21 April 2022 Sultan Ibrahim Stadium AFC Champions League

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Discount code ELEVEN Sports GOAL-ACL

Ones to watch

Guangzhou have endured a difficult tournament so far as they have yet to score a goal and have conceded 21 times, meaning goalkeeper Lipan He will likely be in line for another busy night

JDT, meanwhile, will be looking toward Brazilian hitman Bergson to lead them the way once more.

Article continues below

The prolific attacker was left out of the starting XI for the match against Kawasaki and the Malaysian champions were made to pay for their decision to rest Bergson.

He got a hat-trick in the reverse fixture and will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday.

Group I standings

Pos Team P Pts GD 1 Kawasaki 4 8 +13 2 JDT 4 7 +1 3 Ulsan 4 7 +7 4 Guangzhou 4 0 -21

Group I fixtures and results