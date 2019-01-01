Grujic wants future at Liverpool after another Bundesliga season

The Reds' triumph over Tottenham in the Champions League final left their on-loan midfielder craving the chance to shine at Anfield.

Marko Grujic has set himself a target of playing "34 very good games" while on loan at this season in order win a place in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Serbia international Grujic agreed to spend a second season with the Bundesliga club after meeting with Klopp to discuss his future prospects, but he has not given up hope of becoming a star at Anfield.

The 23-year-old midfielder made five Premier League appearances in his first season at Liverpool after his reported €7 million transfer from , followed by three more in 2017-18 before spells on loan at and Hertha.

He started 20 of Hertha's matches last season as the club finished 11th, despite spells out due to injury, and he believes another successful campaign in could help him make a breakthrough with the champions of Europe.

"I was in Liverpool for a few days after last season, did some medical tests," Grujic told Sport Bild. "We [Klopp and I] sat together and talked about my plans.

"My contract at Liverpool runs until 2023. We both saw it in a similar way: I only managed to make the most of 50 per cent of my opportunities in Berlin. Minor injuries knocked me back.

"He also found that it is better for my development to stay in the Bundesliga for another year."

Grujic spoke of his mixed emotions when watching Liverpool's 2-0 victory over in the final, his delight at his parent club's triumph contrasting with his frustration at not playing a part.

"When I see such games, I always realise that I belong to such a big club and it's where I want to be," said Grujic.

"If I play 34 very good games for Hertha, the chance to be a true Liverpool player next year is great."