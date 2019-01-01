Griezmann asks for patience and hints at move away from La Liga amid PSG links

The forward is remaining patient as he tries to finalise his future away from Atletico Madrid, with links to PSG and Barcelona swirling

Antoine Griezmann is not sure if he will stay in amid links to champions and La Liga winners .

The star forward has made it clear he will depart after five years and the French World Cup winner has been tipped to join Spanish champions Barcelona.

However, PSG have emerged as a possible destination for Griezmann, with uncertainty over star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

And Griezmann's has asked for patience on his future, as the 28-year-old hinted that a move away from could be in the cards this summer.

"There's a need for patience, as it's still soon," Griezmann said following 's 4-0 rout of Andorra in qualifying on Tuesday.

"I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there's a need to wait.

"I don't know if I'll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we'll know something. I just want to play football and have fun."

Despite constant links to Barcelona since announcing his departure from Atletico, signs in recent times have made it increasingly clear that Griezmann could in fact be headed elsewhere.

. @AntoGriezmann : "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo​ said he didn't know where the French star would end up but that he had not been contacted by Barcelona.

And on the other side, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti​ has said that he hasn't heard any chatter around the Spanish club about landing Griezmann.

As for Griezmann, the only move he has ruled out is a jump to Major League Soccer to join David Beckham's Miami side.

Griezmann – who was born in France and spent most of his career in Spain – joined Atletico from in 2014.

Since arriving, he has won the , UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

The forward netted 15 La Liga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.