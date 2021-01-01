Gosens reveals Ronaldo shirt snub that made him 'ashamed'

The Atalanta man's biography details an awkward interaction between Serie A competitors

Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens has revealed a post-match story about Cristiano Ronaldo in his biography that made him "blushed and ashamed".

When he went to ask for Ronaldo's shirt to fulfil a lifelong dream, he was turned away in harsh terms. Even today the German international admits feeling embarrassment over the incident.

There may yet be a silver lining, however: Gosens' squad is improbably positioned ahead of Juventus in the Serie A table, a feat that if maintained would provide sufficient revenge.

What has been said?

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo jersey," Gosens recalled in his biography titled "Dreams are Worthwhile."

"After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate ... but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No!'"

Article continues below

Gosens went on to explain how the interaction with the man who had previously been an idol crushed his spirits.

"I was completely blushed and ashamed," he said. "I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

Further reading