Gor Mahia vows to rotate squad as they take on Mount Kenya United

The Kenyan champions have a huge Caf Confederation Cup return leg fixture coming up against New Star of Cameroon on Sunday

Gor Mahia have hinted at a possible rotation to the squad that will face Mount Kenya United on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions have a Caf Confederation Cup match coming up against New Star of Cameroon and will be keen to rest some of the key players.

Already captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango – are set to miss the away fixture after Caf banned them for the next two matches for alleged indiscipline behavior during their match against Lobi Stars in Nigeria.

It is the reason that K’Ogalo Team Manager Jolawi Abondo says that they will be forced to make changes to the squad that will face Mount Kenya, who are yet to win a match this season and are sitting at the bottom of the table.

“We have a big game coming up on Sunday, meaning that we have to be very careful on which players will start on Wednesday. The balance must be there to help us win both ties, so do not be surprised with the rotation.

“Everyone is available, no one is out injured and that is the good news. The main thing is that we want to go out there and give the best and ensure that we win this game, although I know it will be a tough one,” Abondo told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia is currently placed sixth on the log with ten points and will also be carrying a slim 2-1 advantage going into the Caf fixture and will reach the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row, if they manage a win or a draw of any kind.