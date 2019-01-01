U23 Afcon: 'Good win but they need to improve' - Fans react to Nigeria victory over Zambia

The Olympic Eagles put in spirited second-half display to claim their first win in Egypt on Tuesday

secured their first win at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations with a 3-1 victory over Zambia in their second Group B game.

Imama Amapakabo’s side endured a torrid start to the encounter at the Al Salam Stadium after 's Patson Daka opened the scoring for the Chipolopolo in the 12th minute.

Orji Okwonkwo's equaliser four minutes later inspired Nigeria as second-half goals from Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi completed their comeback win.

The result might have revived the team's hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the team's performance is unconvincing with football enthusiasts calling for tactical improvement ahead of their final group game against on Friday.

Two more wins and the team would be in Tokyo. Regardless of however unattractive they play.



These set are a case of the end justifies the means. 😊 — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) November 12, 2019

Nawa oh @thenff tonight you bust our skeroos! Kolo match. Listen well well keep motivation, match jack & training ⬆️ & you no fall the ✋🏿of #SuperEagles fans. @CAF_Online #TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/U7fmSSpNby — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) November 12, 2019

FULL TIME: Nigeria U23 3-1 Zambia



The Olympics Eagles move up to 2nd behind South Africa (4 points) in Group B.



They must now win their final group fixture against SA to keep their chances of qualification in their hands. — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) November 12, 2019

This team is not good enough; they played like strange bed fellows; overly dependent on the physical presence and attributes of Awoniyi. Too many long balls, zero constructive play; will be a huge surprise if they pick the ticket to Tokyo 2020. — Adeyemi Adesanya (@yemiTM442) November 12, 2019

Great game by Nigeria's U23. They showed class and strength tonight. ZAM 1-3 NGA FT #AFCONU23 — SHERIFF QUADRY (@SheriffQuadry) November 12, 2019

Congratulations to our Olympic Eagles on this great victory over The Chipolopolo of Zambia

Zambia 1:3 Nigeria#U23AFCON — Osita Chinedu (@OsitaChinedu6) November 12, 2019

Olympics Eagles bounce back. Nigeria 3. Zambia 1. Congratulations! AFCON. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) November 12, 2019

Good win for the Olympic Eagles but they need to improve tactically.@genakhena @olywal — Olajide Kabiru (@olajidekhabir) November 12, 2019