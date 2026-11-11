'Good players can always play together!' – Frenkie de Jong opens up on Joey Veerman partnership

Netherlands playmaker Frenkie de Jong has welcomed the tactical possibility of starting alongside Joey Veerman in the national team's midfield. Echoing comments from manager Xavi Hernandez, De Jong insisted that technically gifted footballers can always complement each other on the pitch.
Tactical debate opens over Oranje's midfield configuration
As the Netherlands prepare for their decisive UEFA Nations League encounters against Greece and Germany, attention has turned to how head coach Xavi Hernandez will configure his engine room. Following Frenkie de Jong's return from injury, questions have been raised regarding whether the Barcelona star could partner Joey Veerman in central midfield.
While the pair have rarely started an international match together, Xavi asserted that elite players are fully capable of coexisting in the same tactical setup.
De Jong shares his manager's philosophy, expressing complete openness to the combination.
De Jong praises Veerman's technical and tactical qualities
Evaluating what Veerman brings to the national team setup, De Jong highlighted the midfielder's vision and technical proficiency.
"Joey is a player who has a good vision of the game. He is very good tactically and technically, so generally speaking, it is actually easy to play with players like that. Ultimately, the coach decides," De Jong explained ESPN.
"Joey is just a very good player. So I think certainly that we could play together. But what I say, the trainers decide in the end."
Assessing tactical demands of a new partnership
Asked whether pairing up with a different profile of player alters his own responsibilities on the pitch, De Jong dismissed any notion of major complications.
"No, I don't think so. What I say, I think good players can always play together," De Jong reiterated.
Having previously featured alongside various midfield partners throughout his career at Ajax and Barcelona, the 29-year-old playmaker is accustomed to adapting quickly to different tactical dynamics.
Oranje look to secure vital Nations League results
With squad adjustments underway following late fitness withdrawals, the availability of both De Jong and Veerman gives the coaching staff valuable tactical flexibility.
The Netherlands face Greece in Amsterdam before travelling to Berlin to face Germany in high-stakes group fixtures.
Whether deployed side-by-side or in alternative formations, both midfielders aim to drive Oranje towards a successful finish in League A.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.