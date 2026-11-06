'We are in a good place' - Thomas Tuchel admits Jude Bellingham relationship has been 'up and down' as brother Jobe earns first England call-up

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Thomas Tuchel has admitted his relationship with Jude Bellingham has been "up and down" but insists they are now in a good place after calling up his brother Jobe Bellingham for England's Nations League games against Croatia and Spain. The England boss also revealed he apologised to Kobbie Mainoo in front of the squad for leaving him out at the World Cup.

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Tuchel calls up Jobe Bellingham after Jude's encouragement

Tuchel sprang a surprise by promoting Jobe from the Under-21s for next week's double-header, with Bournemouth's Alex Scott injured and Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly suspended for Thursday's clash with Croatia at Wembley. At his squad announcement, Tuchel admitted he and Jude have not always seen eye to eye, and revealed the Real Madrid star had pushed for the 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

"It was a bit of an up and down [relationship] of course but we are in a good place," Tuchel said. "I love to be his coach. He's a top player, a very influential player and I think it goes both ways."

Tuchel apologises to Mainoo over World Cup snub

Tuchel also revealed he apologised to Mainoo in front of the whole squad after the Manchester United midfielder did not play a minute at the World Cup in America. "I said it in front of the team, in front of the staff," he said. "I said: 'Sorry that I didn't pick you, you did nothing wrong, that is on me'. He was disappointed and I think it cost him a bit of confidence."

Mainoo misses out again after withdrawing from the October camp through injury, and Tuchel said: "He was injured then Man United fell off a cliff a little bit performance-wise. So this is why he suffers from that."

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Palmer and Foden left out of England squad

There was again no place for Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who is fit and in decent form, with Tuchel insisting: "It's not personal and we will never assume that he is not desperate to come and play. But the competition is on. It's about the ones who walk the walk and come to camp."

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Next matches ENG UEFA Nations League A 14:45 CRO

Manchester City's Phil Foden, who has not played for England since March, was close to a recall before being dropped back to the bench at the Etihad. "He is close and he will always be close," Tuchel said. "I'm in love with him as a player. What is not to love?"

What next for Tuchel and England?

England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before taking on Spain, with Jobe hoping to make his senior debut alongside his brother.

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Eberechi Eze, who is not starting for Arsenal, kept his place along with Morgan Gibbs-White, while Foden and Palmer must now force their way back in with their clubs.