Godoy Cruz vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Millonario are back in action after sharing the points with arch-rivals Boca in last week's Superclasico

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs River

Godoy Cruz ranked among the Argentine top flight's worst clubs in 2020, finishing rock-bottom of the league campaign and managing just one win in 11 games in the subsequent Copa Diego Maradona.

This year, though, and despite the tragic suicide of star striker Santiago Garcia, the Mendoza side have been more competitive.

Coached by Sebastian Mendez, Maradona's former No. 2 at Gimnasia, Godoy Cruz have won two of their opening five games in Zone 1 and sit just outside the play-off spots.

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 20 5pm/8pm Godoy Cruz vs River Fanatiz

Godoy Cruz vs River team news

Godoy Cruz will be without goalkeeper Juan Espinola, who was left out of Saturday's squad due to an adductor problem.

Fabrizio Angileri, meanwhile, is on compassionate leave following the death of his father and did not travel with River to Mendoza.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 20 2:30pm/5:30pm Velez vs Independiente Fanatiz March 21 10am/1pm Sarmiento vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz March 21 12:15pm/3:15pm Colon vs Rosario Central Fanatiz March 21 2:30pm/5:30pm San Lorenzo vs Aldosivi Fanatiz March 21 5pm/8pm Boca Juniors vs Talleres Fanatiz March 22 3pm/6pm Arsenal vs Platense Fanatiz March 22 5:15pm/8:15pm Racing Club vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz

