Godin returns to Atletico training ahead of Madrid Derby

The Uruguay international defender has returned quicker than expected after sustaining a thigh injury in January

Atletico Madrid received a huge boost ahead of Saturday's derby after Diego Godin returned to training on Wednesday.

Godin was forced off at half-time during Atletico's 2-0 win over Getafe last month and Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

The defender underwent an MRI scan and Atleti confirmed he had suffered "an elongation in the adductor muscle of the right thigh".

However, Godin has made a quick recovery and was back with Diego Simeone's squad as they prepare to host Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Gran mañana, de vuelta al trabajo con el equipo!!!👍💪 https://t.co/VtKORZDKjt — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) February 6, 2019

"Great morning, back to work with the team," Godin posted on Twitter in reply to Atletico confirming his return.

Godin, 32, has made 17 league appearances in 2018-19, starting 15 times and scoring twice.

He is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Inter, a move that would see him end a nine-year spell with Los Colchoneros.

Atletico are currently second in La Liga and know that a victory over their city rivals will take them five points clear of Santiago Solari’s side, who face a Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Last season’s Europa League winners were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis in their most recent league tie, ending a 19-match unbeaten run.