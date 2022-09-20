How many goals has Gareth Bale scored for Wales? Dragons star's full World Cup, Euro, Nations League and international friendly record

The LAFC winger is the highest goalscorer for Wales and is by no means done just yet

Gareth Bale is the greatest goalscorer in Wales' history and has been freely scoring since he made his international debut back in 2006.

The winger scored his first international goal in his third game when he netted his team's only strike in Wales' 5-1 loss to Slovakia.

Since then, the former Real Madrid star has achieved some impressive feats on the global stage, none of which tops his performances in leading Wales to the semi-final of the Euro 2016, where they lost 2-0 to eventual champions Portugal.

Astonishingly, Bale has never featured at the World Cup yet, with Wales failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia, meaning the 2022 World Cup will be his first ever chance to find the net at the coveted tournament.

How many goals has Bale scored for his national team already, though?

Let's have a look at the winger's international record.

Gareth Bale's total Wales goals

Competition Games Goals Euros 10 3 World Cup qualification 29 13 Euros qualification 33 14 UEFA Nations League 10 3 International friendlies 24 6 106 39

How many goals has Bale scored at the European Championship?

Edition Games Goals Euro 2016 6 3 Euro 2020 4 0 10 3

Bale's UEFA Nations League record

Edition Games Goals UEFA Nations League B 7 2 UEFA Nations League A 3 1 10 3

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 0 2014 World Cup qualifiers 4 2018 World Cup qualifiers 4 2022 World Cup qualifiers 5 13

Euro qualification goals

Edition Goals Euro 2008 qualifiers 2 Euro 2012 qualifiers 3 Euro 2016 qualifiers 7 Euro 2020 qualifiers 2 14



Bale's friendly goals for Wales

Games Goals 24 6

Bale's favourite opponents

Team Goals China 3 Belarus 3 Austria 3 Andorra 3 Switzerland 2 Slovakia 2 Scotland 2 Israel 2 Serbia 2 Croatia 2 Moldova 2

*Data accurate as of September 19