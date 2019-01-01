‘Go Super Eagles’ – Fans laud Nigeria after seeing off Burundi challenge
Nigerians have taken to social media to heap praise on the Super Eagles after their 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.
Olivier Niyungeko’s men held the three-time African champions for the most part of Saturday’s encounter until the 77th minute when substitute Odion Ighalo opened the scoring. The goal came after a backheel assist from Ola Aina.
The win moved the Super Eagles to the summit of Group B with three points after their opening game.
Despite the wait for the goal, fans across the country were satisfied with the team’s overall performance including the amazing pass from Aina and Ighalo's strike.
Dear Ighalo,— OGA Nelson (@theoga_nelson) June 22, 2019
All the sins you committed at the World Cup are now forgiven.
Signed
Nigerians #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/G9GVUxAjf7
#NGABDI— Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 22, 2019
Dear Ola Aina,
My God will immensely bless you.
Yours truly,
"Happy" Nigerians.
pic.twitter.com/XT43sKNbE3
World class goal.— Odunayo Emmanuel (@odunayoemmanuel) June 22, 2019
World class assist.#AFCON2019 #NGABDI #NGA https://t.co/LZqCgtHwPE
Ola Aina after that back heel pass to assist Ighalo.....#NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/4iPL0j7XOX— The godfather (@blackky_ik) June 22, 2019
Congrats to Super Eagles for earning a hard fought victory. Thanks to Ighalo. Ola Aina was my man of the match. Daniel Akpeyi should not start the next match.— Emeka ✽ Obiora (@Emmyslaz) June 22, 2019
Thank you #SuperEagles, nice game. We can do better next game— Ibrahim Ibrahim (@ebryhheem2nde) June 22, 2019
Thank you Super Eagles 🇳🇬I enjoyed every minute of d game👌— Atairu Y. Danesi (@AtairuYDanesi) June 22, 2019
#AFCON2019 #NGABDI . Not forgetting the Exquisite, wonderful, accurate, precise back flip pass and assist for the goal from Ola Aina. An excellent assist..⚽⚽⚽Gradually Omeruo getting into his stripe, But there is still room for improvement from the team.. Up Super Eagles— ASAFA A. A (@Its_Adedoyin) June 22, 2019
Was always going to be a tough one for the Super Eagles against the Swallows of Burundi, something I indeed expressed in my prediction. Nigeria's form into the tournament wasn't encouraging, but Rohr would have learnt a thing or two from this. Priceless win. #AFCON2019 #NGABDI https://t.co/sqBKlBiXON— Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 22, 2019
President @MBuhari watching Super Eagles’ first match in the 2019 African Cup of Nations #AFCON. #NGA#Nigeria 1 - 0 #Burundi pic.twitter.com/r69ckMoW0z— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 22, 2019
Kudos to Nigeria super Eagles they did well ,play their style of football with less pressure but they need to step up their game against stronger opponents that knows how to score and well co ordinated.— akosile olaniyi (@olaniyi_akosile) June 22, 2019
Nice pass from Ola Aina. Even a better finish from the Odion Ighalo. Gernot Rohr can't be any prouder of his tactical decisions so far. Spot on! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGABDI— Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 22, 2019
Both the assist by Aina and finish by Ighalo were top notch.— Chijioke VictorUche (@ChijiokeUchev) June 22, 2019
World class!#NGABDI pic.twitter.com/M91wXGRkXX
Can we emphasize the backheel pass from Aina to Ighalo tho?? 🔥🔥🔥 #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/OrAhzoeBs7— Mena (@menaaaly) June 22, 2019
that ola aina pass no be here #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/zi9mrEzW4c— Hamid oyetunde (@oyetunde_hamid) June 22, 2019