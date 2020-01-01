'Go soar like an Eagle' - Twitter celebrates Osimhen's €50m move to Napoli
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to celebrate Victor Osimhen following his permanent signing to Napoli.
The Nigeria international joins Gennaro Gattuso's team on a five-year contract for a reported fee of €50 million from Lille.
The move to Italy comes on the back of Osimhen's impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1 where he scored 13 goals for the Great Danes, who finished the 2019-20 campaign in the fourth place.
The transfer has led well-wishers, including the 21-year-old's former team Lille, the world football governing body, Fifa and the Nigeria national team to send congratulatory messages.
Napoli like Lagos🔵⚪️✊🏽— victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020
Victor Osimhen ( @victorosimhen9 ) is from Edo State. We are proud of you, keep making the State and Nigeria proud. https://t.co/aRsGcCEEWf— Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) July 31, 2020
Victor Osimhen is a massive signing for Napoli. Big statement. Now let’s see if they can also keep Koulibaly.— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 31, 2020
🙏🏻 Thanks for the memories, @victorosimhen9 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/npBik89X7v— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) July 31, 2020
Been a crazy 5 years.— Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 31, 2020
Proud of Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/EDv7kQ1bwy
Congratulations Victor Osimhen.. . the next move will be from Naples to Madrid.💪 https://t.co/BExJf4Z61S— Emmanuel Ikhenebome (@enebome) July 31, 2020
Me watching Victor Osimhen go to Napoli after just learning who he is pic.twitter.com/jmO5Ay8xjs— Hideo Glojima (@ActionBastard) July 31, 2020
From selling bottled water on the street of Lagos to becoming the most expensive Nigerian Player in Europe. Today, Victor Osimhen joins Napoli for a club record €50 million plus add-ons. Dreams are valid.— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 31, 2020
Go be a pacesetter.— MUCH Ugo (@I_amMUCH) July 31, 2020
Go break all their goal scoring records.
Go soar like a true Eagle
Go be Victorious Victor Osimhen. pic.twitter.com/mVkW6whaT1
Congratulations to our Boy Victor Osimhen on your Big move to Napoli... Hopefully we can one day see you in Barcelona banging Goals.— 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🇳🇬 (@ultimate_kombo) July 31, 2020
Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey,thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre pic.twitter.com/LrwrBkdkoL— victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020
Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen becomes the most expensive African footballer following his transfer to Napoli from Lille. #WelcomeOsimhen #Napoli pic.twitter.com/fRMVCPVNYG— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 31, 2020
Goooo! Soar @victorosimhen9 . #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong https://t.co/turIVNNDsj— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 31, 2020
✨ From starring at the #U17WC with @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli 's marquee signing— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2020
👏 All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor! pic.twitter.com/TCOqOJm2U8