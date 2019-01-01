'Go f*ck yourselves' - Neymar in furious handball rant over Man Utd penalty call 'disgrace'

The PSG star took to Instagram to hit back at the decision to award Man United a late penalty following VAR review during their Champions League clash

Neymar has blasted the refereeing decisions following PSG's round of 16 loss exit to .

The officials handed the visitors a penalty in stoppage time after a shot by Diego Dalot hit the arm of Presnel Kimpembe, which prompted a review with VAR.

"That is a disgrace!" Neymar wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the alleged handball.

"And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!

"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."

PSG were minutes away from securing an aggregate victory over the Red Devils with the score standing at 3-2 for the home side. The team looked on course to eliminate Man United from the competition and book their spot in the last eight despite trailing 2-1 at home after Romelu Lukaku scored twice for the visitors.