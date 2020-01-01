'Gnabry has no limitations but how much does he want to suffer?' - Wenger reveals Arsenal concerns over Bayern star

The 24-year-old added a Champions League brace to a stellar season on Wednesday night, but his former manager wasn't sure about his commitment

Arsene Wenger says Serge Gnabry has no real weaknesses in his game, but he has questions about the German’s attitude.

Wenger was manager of when Gnabry was sold in 2016, joining before heading to the following summer.

Gnabry had previously struggled on a loan spell at Tony Pulis’ , but has now developed into a key player for Bayern and .

“This guy has no real limitations,” Wenger told beIN Sports . “It’s more about how much does he want to suffer?

“He has pace, power, technical ability, he is very intelligent but sometimes he looks for the easy way. That was his problem.

“I sent him to West Brom and it didn’t work out at all. In fairness, I think we had an agreement with him and Bayern stole him away from Bremen.

“He is a good player. He has individual ability and collective ability.”

Gnabry scored twice after half-time in Bayern’s clash with at Stamford Bridge to hand his side a huge advantage with two away goals - Robert Lewandowski went on to add a third for the German giants.

He already had 15 goals and 10 assists to his name for Bayern this season – a far cry from the days of being told he wasn’t good enough to feature at the Hawthorns.

Wenger didn’t want to lose him, despite his struggles, and says he thought he was going to sign a new deal.

“We had an agreement with him,” Wenger added. “Because he didn’t play at West Brom, I let him go with the under-21s in the summer with the German national team.

“He did very well, he was fresh, we had prepared him, fast to sign his new contract.

“Then suddenly he wanted to go to Werder Bremen but it was not Werder Bremen who bought him, it was Bayern Munich.

“It was six months later, less than a year, he went from Bremen to Bayern but it was a done deal before. He was at the end of his contract and we thought he would stay.”

Gnabry made his full debut for Arsenal in the League Cup against Coventry in 2012, but only made 17 more appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.