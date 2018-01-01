'Glad I could help!' - Ozil overjoyed after inspiring Arsenal to win over Burnley

The Germany international has expressed his relief at returning to the Gunners' starting line-up during the victory over Sean Dyche's side

Mesut Ozil has expressed his joy at helping Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The Germany international's future has been called into question in recent weeks, with the attacking midfielder struggling for game time under Unai Emery.

Ozil was on the bench against Bournemouth, and missed Premier League clashes with Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town with a back complaint.

However, the 30-year-old was back to his brilliant best against Sean Dyche's side.

Ozil wore the captain's armband during the game, which Arsenal won 3-1, and produced a phenomenal pass in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opening goal.

Following the match, Ozil wrote on Twitter: "YaGunnersYa (sic). Very valuable 3 points won. Glad I could help the team today!"

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a January loan move away from the Gunners, as the club looks to get his £350,000-per-week wages off of their bill.

Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir are keen on a deal, with president Goksel Gumusdag claiming the club are ready to offer Ozil the world to convince him to move to the Super Lig.

"Mesut Ozil is a precious player," Gumusdag said, as quoted by Bild .



"I hope one day our paths will cross at Basaksehir.



"If he wants to be with us as well, we would do anything to get him."

Ozil has scored four goals and provided three assists thus far this season, while Arsenal currently lie fifth in the Premier League table.