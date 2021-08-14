‘Give me respect and value me’ – Diagne’s message to Galatasaray fans ahead of new Super Lig season

The Senegal international is set to make a return to Turkish top-flight after he spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Premier League

Mbaye Diagne has pledged to give his ‘everything’ to Galatasaray if the club faithful respect and show him love in the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old pleaded for fan support ahead of the Lions' Turkish Super Lig opening fixture against newly-promoted Giresunspor on Monday.

Diagne has proved to be a reliable force in Fatih Terim's team since he returned to Istanbul in July after the expiry of his loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Although Galatasaray crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers with a 7-2 aggregate loss to PSV, Diagne scored their only goal in the second leg fixture and he also opened the scoring in their 4-2 win over St. Johnstone in the Eruopa League qualifiers on Thursday.

He wrote on Instagram: “Give me respect, give me value, love me, I will give you everything. I am ready to give my nose. My message is valid for everyone, I'm a real man if I'm here today because my credit, working hard.”

Back in January, Diagne’s agent revealed his client was not part of Terim’s plans despite scoring nine goals in 15 league games in the first-half of 2020-21 season.

He subsequently moved to West Brom that month, but his contribution of three goals in 16 Premier League matches was not enough to keep Baggies in the top-flight.

Last month, Radamel Falcao was told to find another club due to his high wages which makes Diagne as an attacking option for Fatih Terim this campaign.

Article continues below

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,' Galatasaray president Burak Elmas was quoted by Daily Mail.

“They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club.”

The Senegalese star joined Galatasaray from rivals Kasimpasa in January 2019 and he helped the Lions win the Super Lig title and Turkish Cup that season. He also claimed the top scorer's prize with his return of 30 goals.