Giroud pens one-year contract extension with Chelsea to end exit talk

The World Cup-winning striker has committed to another season at Stamford Bridge, with a renewal option taken up in his terms at Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud has committed his immediate future to by signing a one-year contract extension.

Goal revealed on Monday that the international had agreed to remain at Stamford Bridge for the 2019-20 campaign.

Questions had been asked of his ongoing presence in west London over recent weeks, with a return to his homeland mooted, but the 32-year-old has opted to stay put.

The World Cup winner has told the Blues’ official website: “I am very happy to sign a new contract.

“I really wanted to stay at least one more year - I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added on seeing fresh terms agreed with an experienced frontman: “We are very pleased that Olivier will be a Chelsea player for another season.

“Since joining us 18 months ago, he has at times had to be patient and wait for opportunities, but has still been able to make a positive contribution to the team.

“Whether it is his unselfish link-up play or his 10 goals this season, he has been a crucial member of the squad and we hope he will be able to pick up a second Chelsea winners’ medal in Baku later this month to accompany last season’s win.”

Giroud linked up with Chelsea during the winter transfer window of 2018.

He crossed London from to sign for the Blues, with there a desire on his part to remain in English football.

Antonio Conte was at the Blues helm at the time of his arrival, but the managerial baton has since been passed to Maurizio Sarri.

Neither manager has used Giroud as a regular starter, with the Frenchman forced to be patient in pursuit of minutes.

He has, however, managed 17 goals in 62 appearances to date.

The 10 efforts that he has recorded in this season’s Europa League make him the joint-top scorer in the competition.

Giroud is also the first Chelsea player to have reached double figures in a single continental campaign for the club.

He will be hoping that he has at least one more left in him when lining up against his former club on May 29 in Baku.