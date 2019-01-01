Girona vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg clash takes place on Wednesday and both teams will have eyes on the trophy this year

Girona host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday.

Both teams will be relatively happy with their seasons so far. Girona sit in ninth in La Liga whilst Atletico are in second, five points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

Atletico will be hoping to go far in the Copa del Rey this season with Diego Simeone hoping to pick up his second Spanish cup, after winning his first in 2013.

Game Girona vs Atletico Madrid Date Wednesday, January 9 Time 6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News