'Felt like we dropped two points!' – Gian Piero Gasperini speaks out after wild 3-3 Napoli vs Roma clash

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Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini praised his team's maturity and spirit after coming from behind twice to earn a 3-3 draw against Napoli. Braces from Scott McTominay and substitute Leonardo Balerdi highlighted a dramatic encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

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Gasperini's Roma fight back in breathless six-goal thriller

Roma produced a remarkable second-half comeback to secure a 3-3 draw against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After falling 2-0 behind to an Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa bicycle kick and a Scott McTominay header, the visitors rallied with goals from Matias Soule and substitute Leonardo Balerdi.

McTominay scored his second from distance to restore Napoli's lead, but Balerdi headed in an 89th-minute equalizer to snatch a point.

The result preserved Roma's unbeaten record against top-tier opposition this season.

Gasperini praises team conviction despite late setback

Speaking to DAZN Italia, Gasperini expressed immense pride in how his players handled adversity throughout the match. "Apart from the first half-hour, where Napoli were superior... we had many chances and believed we could win," Gasperini stated.

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"Napoli’s third goal could have been the end for us, but we managed to score the equaliser, with a lot of energy and belief."

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"The lads were not frenetic, they didn’t panic, we maintained our positions and our style of football," the Italian tactician noted.

Manager salutes Balerdi impact and discusses Allegri red card

Gasperini singled out summer signing Balerdi for his decisive two-goal display off the bench, while also addressing Massimiliano Allegri's late touchline dismissal with humor. "Balerdi and De Roon were leaders and captains at their clubs... Balerdi scored a brace; he’s a major asset," Gasperini said.

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"After this game we really feel as if we’ve dropped two points, even though considering we were 3-2 down, we’ll take it."

Asked if he spoke to Allegri after his red card, Gasperini smiled: "No. I hope he wasn’t angry with me, I wasn’t the one who sent him off!"

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Giallorossi build momentum following big-match tests

The draw in Naples marks Roma's third major stalemate against top opposition this season, following results against Inter and Como.

Gasperini believes taking points off former champions proves his side can compete with anyone in Serie A.

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Roma now return to training as they prepare for their next league test with high morale.