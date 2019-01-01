Rachid Ghezzal anticipating Fiorentina debut against Juventus

The Algeria international is looking forward to making his maiden appearance for the Viola immediately after the international break

New signing Rachid Ghezzal is excited to have completed a deadline day move to the Italian , a league he likens to the Premier League and .

After struggling to establish himself in , Ghezzal joined Vincenzo Montella's side on a season-long loan from .

During Thursday's presentation at Stadio Artemio Franchi, the winger said he hopes to play in their next league outing against on September 14.

“Serie A is back in the limelight, with great players and great teams. For me, it is like the Premier League and La Liga," Ghezzal was quoted by the club website.

"It was an important opportunity for me to arrive in a historical, mythical company like Fiorentina.

"I talked to my brother and he told me it would be a great opportunity. Playing against Juve would be nice."

Ghezzal's move to Florence was completed in the closing hours of the transfer window after he was dropped from Leicester City's squad for their opening four Premier League games.

He disclosed his reaction when an agreement was finally reached between both clubs.

"I basically signed up at the end of the market. It was a stressful day for me too," he continued.

"My agent told me about Fiorentina's interest and I waited for the agreement between the clubs. In the meantime, I was getting ready to go to Florence for medical examinations and when I heard about the agreement, I breathed a sigh of relief."

The former star, born and bred in , joins legend Franck Ribery, 's Kevin-Prince Boateng as some of Fiorentina's key signings of the summer. He revealed his admiration for Ribery whom he calls a role model.

"We’re lucky to have someone like Franck in the team. He helps everyone, both on and off the field," Ghezzal said.

“Ribery, for any French player, is a role model. Like many of us, he started from scratch, starting out with his local team. With commitment and hard work, he got to the highest level."