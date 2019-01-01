Ghana's Adams believes Fortuna Dusseldorf can improve in the Bundesliga

The centre-back shares his thoughts on the Flingeraner's performances in the German top-flight so far this term

defender Kasim Nuhu Adams believes the club have what it takes to turn things around in the wake of their poor start to the German .

After seven rounds of matches, the Flingeraner sit just one place above the relegation zone, only out of the danger area due to a better goal difference than 16th-placed Union Berlin and second-from-bottom Cologne with whom they share the same number of points.

Friedhelm Funkel's outfit has won only one game so far, drawing one and losing five.

"We have enough individual quality in the team, and we are working very hard to get back to our best," Adams said, as reported by RP-online.

"We lost focus the last time we took the lead [in a 3-1 loss to last weekend].

"We have to try to keep going forward and score the second goal.

"We have too often sat too deep into our half."

On personal note, it has not been the best of starts for Adams following a loan transfer from in June.

He may have scored in a 2-1 triumph over but with only three appearances involving two starts so far, the 24-year-old is certainly not a confirmed first XI player at Merkur Spiel-Arena just yet.