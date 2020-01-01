Ghanaian defender Mumin reveals reasons for picking Vitoria Guimaraes as new home

The 22-year-old sheds light on his switch to the Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin believes he made the right decision by joining Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The centre-back was announced as the latest acquisition of the Primeira Liga outfit, penning a four year deal.

He transferred as a free agent, having left Danish fold Nordsjaelland at the end of last season, and becomes the third Ghanaian at Guimaraes, joining Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah.

"Vitoria has a history of developing players, it is a club with a very high standard and that is why it is the ideal club for me and for me to continue to grow as a player," Mumin told Vitoria's official website.

“The years I spent in were very good, they gave me a lot of experience. I fulfilled the goals I had for myself and it was time to take a step forward. Vitoria is that step without a doubt, and I feel that I take it at the right moment, I am prepared.

"I spoke to Wakaso, who told me the best of this club. I expect a very good atmosphere, I felt this in the games I’ve seen from Vitoria."

Mumin is expected to meet his new teammates for the first time on Monday when Guimaraes begin pre-season preparations for the 2020-21 league season.

“I am looking forward [forward to the new season starting on Monday], I confess. I want to start as soon as possible, I feel it will be a great season for us," he continued.

“I am a central defender who likes to play. Having the ball is important to me and defensively I am strict, I know that this is essential in a great team."

Mumin left Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy for associate club Nordsjaelland in 2016. In 2018, he was farmed out for a loan spell with Danish lower division side HB Koge, where he made 13 league outings.

Last season, he featured in 26 league matches for the Wild Tigers, starting 19 of the matches.

The 22-year-old has not been capped by , a status he will hope to change during his time with Vitoria.