Ghana expecting more dual nationals in November call-up, FA president Okraku reveals

The West Africans are working on securing the services of more players in the diaspora

Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is expecting more new faces of dual nationals in the Black Stars when the next squad announcement is made ahead of a 2022 qualifying double-header in November.

The West Africans have resolved to follow the footsteps of the likes of and to broaden their player pool with players in the diaspora.

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has already called up -born defender Alexander Djiku for international friendlies against Mali and , on October 9 and 12, respectively.

More teams

“Our FA has been very proactive, we have set up what we call the International Relations Committee led by my good self," Okraku told 3 Sports.

“Our key responsibility is to scout everywhere in the world to look for Ghanaian players, put together their data and hand over such data to the technical directorate.

“We are following every talent you may have seen on the screens, but obviously, we can’t have access to everybody.

“We have a very good team, there are good players in the current squad. We want to make the squad even more competitive, for whichever reason we want to have players beyond the shores of Ghana.

“I’m sure if we assemble again in November for a competitive game, you will see a few faces coming through, already CK Akonnor has given a call up to Alexander Djiku who is a Ghanain but lives in France, he is very competitive and I’m sure he will add value to our national team."

After October's friendlies, Ghana will return to action with a double-header against Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers in November.

Article continues below

striker Eddie Nketiah and and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, both -born and currently representing their country of birth at U21 level, are top of Ghana's priority list.

youth stars Brian Brobbey ( Amsterdam) and Derrick Luckassen ( ), France-born Elisha Owusu (Gent) and Enoch Kwateng ( ) and Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu ( ) are all among Ghana's targets.

Anderlecht attacker Jeremy Doku, who was also a top priority for Ghana, has opted to represent Belgium at senior level, going on to make his competitive debut for his country of birth last month.