‘Gerrard needs another stepping stone after Rangers’ – Barnes can’t see top clubs like Liverpool calling

The Reds legend cannot see a top club in England putting an offer to the former Three Lions skipper, with a Championship role a more likely option

Steven Gerrard has been warned that he will not come into contention for the manager's role at any time soon, with John Barnes suggesting that another stepping-stone will be required after leaving .

A Reds legend is considered by many to be the ideal candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield whenever another coaching change is made.

The current boss on Merseyside has committed to a contract through to 2024, with Gerrard doing likewise at Ibrox. By then, it may be that he has offered enough in to convince Liverpool that he is ready to fill one of the most demanding roles in world football.

More teams

Barnes, though, is not convinced that Gerrard can take such a step straight out of Glasgow, with the ex- captain urged to consider treading a similar path to former team-mate Frank Lampard – who ended up at after cutting his teeth in the Championship with Derby.

“I’m sure Steven would see himself managing a club in England, as that is most likely a more attractive proposition than Rangers possibly,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets. “However, it may not be a Premier League club but a Championship club — and would that be as attractive as Rangers?

“I don’t know is the answer. Steven is the only one who can decide that. So I think he will stay where he is for the time being, but never say never.”

Gerrard is currently charged with the task of trying to knock off their perch in Scottish football, with Rangers having seen their Old Firm rivals handed a ninth successive crown in 2019-20.

Former Hoops boss Barnes added: “Steven has shown that he is a good manager and I believe he is where he should be.

Article continues below

“You shouldn’t expect Rangers to be insulted because they are not as good as Celtic.

“It has nothing to do with issues of managing Rangers.

“But at the end of the day Celtic are superior, which may be down to the financial differences of the two clubs and the strength of their players, and just now Rangers are behind, despite Steven being a good manager.”